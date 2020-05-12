Free Coronavirus Screening Friday In Sulphur Springs, Emory

There will be a free COVID-19 Screening available at the Hopkins County Civic Center Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Call 512-883-2400 to register for the screening. Registration for the drive-thru starts at 8:00 am Thursday. You will be asked some very simple brief questions about any symptoms. If you work in the fields of healthcare, public safety, or critical infrastructure you will automatically be accepted for the testing even if you have no symptoms. Please take this opportunity to test if you feel that you may have come in contact with someone or feel you have symptoms. The City of Emory will have the testing as well on Friday at the Rains Junior High School. You may request either location.