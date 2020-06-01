Free COVID-19 Testing In Delta County

In a partnership between the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Military Department (TMD), the local Regional Advisory Councils (RAC/HPP Providers), the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (TX EMTF), and the Delta County Office of Emergency Management, there is a free mobile COVID-19 testing. It will be offered again in Delta County on Monday, June 8, at Cooper ISD Elementary School’s west parking lot starting from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. This testing is part of the initiative from Governor Abbott to increase COVID-19 testing statewide. The Mobile Testing Teams will be focusing on both rural areas that have not had access to testing and identified ‘Hot-Spots,” where additional testing capability is needed to augment what is currently in place.

Important Registration Information:

– There is no cost for the test received at one of these sites.

– Scheduling of all checks are in advance, and patients receive appointments for their examinations.

– Residents may not be able to register until late Tuesday evening or early

Wednesday morning.

Residents may register for testing via phone or online:

Call Center Phone Registration Number: 512-883-2400

Online Registration Link: https://txcovidtest.org/

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include:

o Fever and chills

o Cough (Dry or Productive)

o Fatigue

o Body aches/muscle or joint pain

o Shortness of Breath

o Sore Throat

o Headaches

o Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

o Nasal Congestion

o Loss of Taste and Smell