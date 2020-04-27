" /> Free COVID-19 Testing On Thursday At Hopkins County Civic Center – EastTexasRadio.com
Free COVID-19 Testing On Thursday At Hopkins County Civic Center

4 hours ago

(This is by appointment ONLY) Free Mobile COVID-19 testing in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, April 30, starting at 9:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street. You must first register and get screened for symptoms of COVID-19. This testing is by appointment only. You will not be able to register till late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning. For screening and registration, go to www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

 

 

 

