Free COVID Testing Thursday In Sulphur Springs, Cooper

*** Thursday April 30th there will be a free COVID 19 Screening available at the Hopkins County Civic Center from 09:00am – 05:00pm. Please call 512-883-2400 to register for the screening. Registration for the drive thru starts at 08:00am WEdnesday 0429. You will be asked some very simple brief questions about any symptoms. If you work in the fields of healthcare, public safety or critical infrastructure you will automatically be accepted for the testing even if you have no symptoms. Please take this opportunity to test if you feel that you may have come in contact with someone or feel you have symptoms. Texas Department of State Health Services is offering this to the public to help provide surveillance around the State so that our officials can make informed decisions in reference to getting our communities and economy open again. The City of Cooper will have the testing as well on Thursday at the Cooper Elementary School. You may request either location.