Dubb and the Luv Machines

Friends of Doctor’s Creek is hosting a free concert/dance at Doctor’s Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park this Saturday (Jun 22), from 8:00 until 11:00 pm. Admission to the park is free, too. Concessions will be available. The location in the park is the Lone Pine Boat Ramp parking lot. Dubb and the Luv Machines are performing, and they do a mix of classic and new country and rock. Hope to see you there!