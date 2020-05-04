" /> Free Drive-Thru COVID 19 Testing In Mt Pleasant May 9 – EastTexasRadio.com
Free Drive-Thru COVID 19 Testing In Mt Pleasant May 9

6 hours ago

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at the Mt Pleasant Civic Center on Saturday, May 9, starting at 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. You must first register and get screened for multiple symptoms of COVID-19, including shortness of breath, fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, sore throat, and loss of taste/smell.

Screening and registration begin at 9:00 am on Friday, May 8, go to www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Note: U.S. Army Reserve personnel are at the testing site ONLY to help direct traffic and assist the healthcare workers as needed. Everyone who receives an appointment for a test is welcome and safe regardless of citizenship status

