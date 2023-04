Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma in Deport offers free Hot Meal Plates on Easter Day for anyone in need. The meal will include ham, potato salad, corn, deviled eggs, and a freshly baked mini loaf of bread and cookies. Meals will be ready for Pickup by 5:00 pm, or there will be delivery to anyone in Deport. To request a dinner, call or text Amber at 903-395-5822 or email Amber@SouthernFaithMinistries.com.