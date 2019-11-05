Free Entry To Texas State Parks

Free Entrance to Texas State Parks Nov 10 in Honor of Veterans Day

In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all visitors Sunday (Nov 10).

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas State Parks are very proud of the men and women that serve our country in the military,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “We look forward to seeing visitors enjoying state parks for free this Sunday. It is a small gesture to say thanks to those who have served in the military and their families. We invite all Texans to connect with the outdoors and make state parks a part of their Veterans Day weekend.”

Parks will be hosting guided hikes, bird walks, and other programs throughout the day. Camping and individual activity fees will still apply.

For a full list of events, visit the Texas State Parks calendar page. A map of all Texas State Parks is available on the TPWD website.

Visitors now have the option to purchase day-use passes up to one month in advance, guaranteeing access to parks even during busy times like weekends and holidays. To buy a day pass, visit the Texas State Parks Reservation System page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

When purchasing a hunting and fishing license, buyers can add a donation of $1, $5, $10, or $20 to help support the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

Donations to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that assist veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas.