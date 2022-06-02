Free Fishing Day Saturday

Free Fishing Day Arrives in Texas June 4

AUSTIN – Anglers across Texas mark their calendars and pack their tackle boxes for Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4. Each year on the first Saturday in June, Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks, and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director.

“We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support fisheries science and management.”

Anglers help the conservation effort with their license purchase, with 100 percent of fishing license fees going to TPWD. The fees fund on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish. For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD license page.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high-quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and ages.

Fishing 101 – Learn the basics of fishing with tips and various videos. Find resources for getting started, safety, supplies, gear, casting and baiting, cleaning, and storing fish on the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage. Find a Place to Fish close to Home – Texas offers numerous lakes and rivers with access to fishing throughout the state. The Lake Finder page on the TPWD website can help anglers find lakes by region or alphabetically. Access to information and fishing tips on more than 150 lakes are available. Check out the River Fishing page to find out where to access our flowing waters. Saltwater Fishing from a Pier – Numerous wheelchair-accessible fishing piers are available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are an excellent place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. You can find public access sites in every bay system . Visit Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center – Grab your family for a day of free fishing from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm! The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center offers free admission for everyone, and visitors will have a chance to catch a tagged catfish and win a prize. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks are on sale at 11:00 am and available while supplies last. Visitors can watch the Dive Show at 1100 am and 2:00 pm, followed by hatchery tram tours immediately after each show. Visitors may bring their fishing tackle or borrow gear from the TFFC. Visit Sea Center Texas – Grab your fishing poles, bait, and lawn chairs for a free fishing event for youth 2-17, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on June 4 at Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson. Visitors can also explore aquaria and exhibits of Texas marine life. It is the largest redfish hatchery globally, with 36 one-acre fish culture ponds and an outdoor wetland exhibit. There is a 20-foot touch pool that allows visitors to gently touch marine animals such as blue crabs and hermit crabs, stone crabs, snails, and even anemones. Go Fishing in the City – TPWD’s Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide urban angling access for the entire family across the state. In all, 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide an excellent opportunity to catch channel catfish, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in the Austin and San Antonio areas, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

You can find information about lake locations and how-to fishing videos on the Neighborhood Fishin’ website.

Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.

If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that you need a license for the private recreational angler red snapper season-opening June 1.