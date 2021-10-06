Free Fly In At Majors Field In Greenville

“Ready 4 Duty,” a militarized Douglas DC-3 that carried depth charges for the U.S. Navy in World War II, will be among the aircraft on display Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Majors Field Fly-In.

The Fly-In will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. November 6, at the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, Majors Field, located at 101 Majors Road. The event is free and open to the public. There will be antique aircraft on display and children’s activities including a bounce house. One of the highlights will be “Ready 4 Duty,” a Douglas DC-3 that served from the Caribbean to the North Atlantic during World War II. It was one of 20 American aircraft that surprised a German U-Boat and sank it off the coast of Brazil, according to the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), which owns and operates a fleet of historic war planes.

Additional historic aircraft from the CAF and private owners are expected to be at the event, including a Russian MiG-17 fighter jet, Cessna O2B with propellers in front and back, and a Caladus autogyro. The Civil Air Patrol will raise the flag at the beginning of the event and bring a Cessna 172 for display. A salute to all active and veteran military members also is being planned.

Local residents are invited to attend the Fly-In to meet the pilots and get an up-close look at the aircraft. Out-of-town pilots are also encouraged to fly into the Greenville airport for the event and stay overnight to enjoy the local food and attractions.

Incentives for pilots include discounted fuel, free overnight tie-down parking, limited shuttle transportation, and discounted hotel rooms.

For more information, call Ty Helton, Majors Field General Aviation Manager, at 903-457-3168. You can also find more information at MajorsFlyIn.com or Facebook.com/GreenvilleTX.Municipal.Airport/events.