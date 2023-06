A free Lamar and Red River County Food Preservation Class is Thursday at 7:00 pm at Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 US-82 in Blossom. The topics are canning and preserving with guest speaker Dr. Jenna Anding, TAMU AgriLife Food & Nutrition specialist. RSVP by tomorrow by calling 903-737-2443 or 903-427-3867.