City/County Provide Free Hand Sanitizer to Individuals & Retailers

Available While Supplies Last

Where:

CENTRAL FIRE STATION

728 E. Ferguson Road

FIRE STATION No. 2

1902 N. Jefferson

When:

Seven Days a Week

9:00 am until 7:00 pm seven days a week

How:

Individuals: Bring your bottle; up to four ounces available per person.

Retailers: Larger quantities are available based upon the size of your store.