Free Heart Calcium Scans Still Available

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation still offers free heart calcium scans for Hopkins County men between the ages of 40 and 60 who have one or more risk factors (obesity, diabetes, current smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, family history of heart disease).

We conduct scans in July, but to secure a spot call now. To reserve an appointment, call 903-439-4040, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mingo funds the project that was held in April. Additionally, some individuals have donated specifically for the free scans. This is the first Foundation offering targeting men’s health. For several years, the Foundation has offered a free mammography clinic for uninsured Hopkins County women over the age of 40. The next one will be in October.

The Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization. Funds raised by the Foundation benefit Hopkins County citizens’ health.