Free Heart Health Screenings for Qualifying Hopkins County Men

Sulphur Springs, Texas – Sign-ups for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s
free heart calcium scan clinic are in full swing. Men between the ages of 40 and 60 with
one or more risk factors for heart disease living in Hopkins County may call (903) 606-
4019 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.
Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, and a family history
of heart disease are all qualifying risk factors.
As the leading cause of death in men in the United States —accounting for more than
one-quarter of all male deaths—heart disease is a silent killer. Because of this, the
Foundation Board of Directors chose to provide free heart calcium scans using
proceeds of Man Bingo. These scans help detect heart disease before symptoms
appear by measuring the buildup of plaque in the arteries, offering a critical opportunity
for early intervention.
Heart calcium scans provide concrete evidence of heart health, leaving nothing to
guesswork. They are completely individualized and result in actionable plans for the
prevention and treatment of cardiovascular issues.
Free scans will be conducted Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, July 19 at CHRISTUS
Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.
The Foundation has opened sponsorships for its next event, Designer Handbag Bingo,
which supports a women’s health initiative. Proceeds fund its longstanding free
mammography clinic held every October for uninsured Hopkins County women. Visit
handbagbingo25.GiveSmart.com to support.
The Foundation provides its own clinics and programs to add to the healthcare
opportunities of Hopkins County. Through events and donations, the Foundation funds
equipment for both the local hospital and Hopkins County Hospital District.
Photo: Give yourself peace of mind with a FREE heart calcium scan from the Hopkins
County Health Care Foundation. Hopkins County men between ages 40 and 60 with
one or more of the following risk factors may call (903) 606-4019 to schedule: high
blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, smoking, or a family history of heart
disease. Follow the Foundation on social media to keep up with all offerings.