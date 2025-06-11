Free Heart Health Screenings for Qualifying Hopkins County Men

Sulphur Springs, Texas – Sign-ups for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s

free heart calcium scan clinic are in full swing. Men between the ages of 40 and 60 with

one or more risk factors for heart disease living in Hopkins County may call (903) 606-

4019 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, and a family history

of heart disease are all qualifying risk factors.

As the leading cause of death in men in the United States —accounting for more than

one-quarter of all male deaths—heart disease is a silent killer. Because of this, the

Foundation Board of Directors chose to provide free heart calcium scans using

proceeds of Man Bingo. These scans help detect heart disease before symptoms

appear by measuring the buildup of plaque in the arteries, offering a critical opportunity

for early intervention.

Heart calcium scans provide concrete evidence of heart health, leaving nothing to

guesswork. They are completely individualized and result in actionable plans for the

prevention and treatment of cardiovascular issues.

Free scans will be conducted Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, July 19 at CHRISTUS

Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

The Foundation has opened sponsorships for its next event, Designer Handbag Bingo,

which supports a women’s health initiative. Proceeds fund its longstanding free

mammography clinic held every October for uninsured Hopkins County women. Visit

handbagbingo25.GiveSmart.com to support.

The Foundation provides its own clinics and programs to add to the healthcare

opportunities of Hopkins County. Through events and donations, the Foundation funds

equipment for both the local hospital and Hopkins County Hospital District.

###

