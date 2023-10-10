Free Mamography Clinic At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Free Mammography Clinic appointments are filling up. Only a few openings are still available.

If you are an uninsured woman over 40 who lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program. The Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center staff of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital–Sulphur Springs will welcome women to the clinic on three Saturdays on October 14, 21, and 28.

If you miss out on the free clinic this year, it should be back again next year in October.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an excellent time to schedule an annual mammogram. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point. The risk of breast cancer increases with age, so mammograms, as is early detection, continue to be necessary.

If you are eligible for a free mammogram, call 903-438-4325 to schedule an appointment.