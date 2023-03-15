Free Mental Health Seminar At A&M-Commerce

The Counseling Center and the Department of Health and Human Performance at Texas A&M-Commerce are hosting a free rural mental health forum at the Civic Center in Greenville on Tuesday, March 21. Breakfast and registration begin at 8:30 am. After the opening remarks, attendees will hear from a panel of experts discussing mental health concerns in rural communities.
