Free Mental Health Seminar At A&M-Commerce

The Counseling Center and the Department of Health and Human Performance at Texas A&M-Commerce are hosting a free rural mental health forum at the Civic Center in Greenville on Tuesday, March 21. Breakfast and registration begin at 8:30 am. After the opening remarks, attendees will hear from a panel of experts discussing mental health concerns in rural communities.

