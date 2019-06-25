Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Free Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra Concert Saturday Night In Sulphur Springs

3 hours ago

 

The Annual Sulphur Springs Independence Day Concert by the Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra is this Saturday night beginning at 8 on Celebration Plaza.  The program will be conducted by Dr. Douglas Bakenhus and  is presented by the Sulphur Springs Symphony League and sponsored by Alliance Bank, Grocery Supply Enterprises and Christus- Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs and is free to the public. A spectacular, longer fireworks show will follow the concert.  Be sure to bring a lawn chair.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     