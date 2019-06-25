Free Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra Concert Saturday Night In Sulphur Springs

The Annual Sulphur Springs Independence Day Concert by the Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra is this Saturday night beginning at 8 on Celebration Plaza. The program will be conducted by Dr. Douglas Bakenhus and is presented by the Sulphur Springs Symphony League and sponsored by Alliance Bank, Grocery Supply Enterprises and Christus- Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs and is free to the public. A spectacular, longer fireworks show will follow the concert. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.