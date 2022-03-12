Free Opportunity To Learn About Cottage Food Business

In preparation for the up and coming Farmers and Artisan regular market season, the Paris Farmers Market and the Lamar County Extension office are teaming up to host an informational training on the Texas Cottage Food laws.

The class is open to individuals who want to come learn more about what are the Cottage Food requirements in the event they are interested in selling homemade or baked goods at the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market.

Laura Graves, Family and Community Health Extension agent with the Lamar County Extension office will be leading the class.

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market allows the sales of baked good that fall under the Texas Cottage Food classification. “Texas Cottage Foods Laws are specific about what eligible to sell at any Farmers Market,” says Cheri Bedford, the Paris Market Manager. “We want as many people to have the opportunity to sell to the public and be successful.”

In order to sell foods that are eligible under Cottage laws, a Texas Foods Handlers class is also required. This can be taken on line through the Texas A & M Extension office. Information on how to take the Food Handlers Class will be discussed at the class.

The regular Farmers and Artisan Market season on May 7, 2022. There will be a full house of vendors selling items such as fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, coffee, breads and pastries, jams, pastas, pickles, soaps, artisan items, and so much more.

Paris Farmers & Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is located in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, www.paristexas.gov for more information, or call 903-784-9293. Potential vendor applications can be also picked up at the City Hall Annex, 150 S.E. 1st Street, Paris.