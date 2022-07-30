Free Paris First Responders Breakfast Saturday August 6

Next Saturday August 6th First Christian Church 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all Area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number items in the jar upon entry.
Related Articles
Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet
2 days ago
Three A&M-Commerce Students Selected for Prestigious Texas Space Grant Consortium Funding
2 days ago
PJC-Sulphur Springs Testing
2 days ago