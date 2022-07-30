Hess Lawn Mower Header
Free Paris First Responders Breakfast Saturday August 6

First Christian Church Paris

Next Saturday August 6th First Christian Church ⛪️ 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all Area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number items in the jar upon entry.

