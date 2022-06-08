Free Robotics Coding Classes

Paris Junior College is holding a robotics coding camp made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission at five locations in June, July, and August. The free robotics coding camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grades or those who have completed eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year.

We designed the Robotics Coding Camp to allow students to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. Using a ‘snap-together robotics system,’ students will be able to design, build and code an endless variety of robots, watch code come alive on a physical robot and apply critical STEM skills. In addition, by familiarizing students with coding, programming sensors, and automation, they hone the necessary computational thinking skills needed to succeed.

The sign-up deadline is ten days before the first day of the specific camp selected. The dates and locations of those camps are:

June 20-24, 2022: PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

June 27-July 1, 2022: Paris Junior College, Paris campus

July 11-15, 2022: PJC-Greenville Center

July 18-22, 2022: Quinlan ISD

July 25-29, 2022: Pattonville/Prairiland ISD

August 1-5, 2022: Paris Junior College, Paris campus

Enrollment is limited, and we give priority to foster youth, students with disabilities, students from low-income families, and students from populations underserved in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

A parent or guardian and the student must complete the application form, and a parent or guardian must complete the Permission, Medical & Media Release Form. You must submit all documents by the deadline of ten (10) days before the first camp date for the chosen session. You can find the forms at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/coding-camp-flyer.pdf.

PJC received a $53,246.00 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to provide a curriculum to bring computer science to life and teach actual industry competency. The six camps will accept 90 students who will become familiar with the interactive approach to applied learning, where students will explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. Using a ‘snap-together robotics system,’ students will be able to design, build, and code an endless variety of robots, watch code come alive on a physical robot and apply critical STEM skills. By familiarizing students with coding, programming sensors, and automation, they hone the computational thinking skills needed to succeed.

“The growing demand for high-skilled technical workers means Texas must continue to attract more students into STEM fields,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Through programs like Camp Code, TWC remains committed to building a diverse workforce with the foundation in STEM necessary to keep our world-class economy growing.”

Camps are Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. Students may be dropped off at 8:45 am and picked up by 3:15 pm. Applying does not guarantee acceptance. We will notify parents or guardians if their child is selected.

For questions or additional information, please get in touch with 903-782-0447. The application may be emailed to mpotter@parisjc.edu, faxed to 903-782-0443, or dropped off at the PJC Continuing Education Department in Paris or the PJC-Greenville or PJC-Sulphur Springs by the deadline of 10 days in advance of each camp’s start.

