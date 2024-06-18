Free Solar Panels Scam

“Free solar panels” can cost you big time .

If you want solar panels, be very careful when evaluating installation offers. Con artists use misleading sales tactics and lies to trick homeowners out of money and personal information. If you’ve received an offer for “free solar panels,” it could be a scam. Always look for businesses you can trust – like Accredited Businesses using the BBB Seal.

How this scam works

Someone contacts you through email, phone, social media, or even in person, pretending to be a solar company salesperson. The “representative” has a special offer: they can install solar panels on your home for a meager cost or even free. This fantastic deal is only available for a limited time, so you must act now!

From here, the scam can take several turns. In some versions, the scammer is after your personal information. They ask you to fill out forms with your banking details “to see if you qualify.” Other times, the “solar representative” claims you need to pay upfront costs, which they promise will be reimbursed by a (non-existent) government program. In other instances, the scammer may begin the installation of the solar panels on your home but never return to finish the job. Or, they may install the panels but need a better job, resulting in panels that don’t work. If you reach out to the scammer to finish the job or fix the panels, they will become unreachable and disappear with your money.

BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of this kind of scam. One homeowner was approached by a door-to-door salesperson “claiming he could get me a new roof plus solar equipment, with a government rebate for 26% off cost, essentially paying for the new roof.” After their research, the homeowner found that while a government rebate program existed, the salesperson misrepresented it to make a sale.

In another case, a homeowner shared, “[Company name redacted] is a solar company promising one free year and other incentives upon signing, but they never followed through on anything in their contract. After installing solar panels, they stopped answering their phones and went silent with customers. We financed a 70k solar project for our house and are still waiting for them to finish installation a year later. They promised to provide lifetime upkeep and maintenance on the panels but are not doing so. They took the money and ran.”

How to avoid similar scams

Do your research. Genuine incentive programs and reputable solar energy contractors do exist. Before you accept an unsolicited offer, do some research on solar companies in your area. Investigate each company’s reputation and business practices before signing a service contract. Ask for references from previous customers and talk with them about their experience. If you suspect a scam, check BBB Scam Tracker to see if others report the same experience.

Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Con artists want to provoke an emotional reaction that would cause you to give in to their requests without thinking it through. Take your time; know that a legitimate company won’t pressure you to act. If someone uses aggressive sales tactics on you, especially if the offer was initially unsolicited, it’s best to cut off communication immediately.

Get competing bids. Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way. Learn more about what to ensure is included in your home improvement contract .

Ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. Ask questions about any aspect of a contract or proposal you don’t understand. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them, or is vague with their answers, consider it a red flag.

For more information

Find solar panel installers near you and solar energy contractors near you. Read BBB’s guide to going solar.

Report solar installation scams to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report can help expose common scam tactics and reduce scammers’ effectiveness.

Need help with your home improvement project? Visit our Home Improvement HQ or our Roofing HQ.