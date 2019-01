The free AARP Tax-Aide program will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs beginning on Saturday February 2 and continuing every Saturday and Tuesday through April 13. It’s a first come, first served event and no appointments are taken. Everyone should be sure to bring all tax-related documents. Call 903-243-3818 or 903-348-7073 for more information.

More details about Tax Aide can be found here:

https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/