FREE Texas-Sized Music Festival at the 2024 State Fair of Texas Features More Than 100 National and Local Artists

DALLAS – June 4, 2024 – The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce the FREE music lineup for this year’s Fair. Fairgoers can experience all different kinds of live music – country to R&B, Norteño to electro-pop – across the fairgrounds during all 24 days of the 2024 State Fair of Texas, all included with their admission ticket. Get ready to sing and dance your heart out throughout the fairgrounds with three music venues, and more than 100 artists live at the Most Texan Place on Earth.

The Chevrolet Main Stage is an outdoor venue with a huge festival-type stage and experience, as well as an ADA-compliant area for guests needing special assistance. Featuring headlining and regional acts, the Chevrolet Main Stage is located next to the Craft Pavilion, near the Hall of State.

In addition to the Chevrolet Main Stage, live music can be found across the grounds. The Bud Light Stage, near Cotton Bowl Stadium, will showcase local and regional talent all 24 days of the Fair, just steps away from all your fried food favorites. The Yuengling Flight Stage, located outside the GO TEXAN Pavilion, will feature a Friday night comedy series titled “Deep Fried Comedy,” along with live music throughout the week where you can sit back and unwind with a glass of wine or beer.

“We’re excited to announce our free-with-admission live music lineup for the 2024 State Fair of Texas, including the Chevrolet Main Stage schedule that will feature more than 25 incredible headliners—our largest top-talent lineup ever,” said Jason Hays, Senior Vice President of Brand Experience. “The excitement is palpable as we prepare to welcome an extraordinary array of talent across all our stages that promises to create unforgettable moments for fairgoers. This year’s fair is shaping up to be the most vibrant and entertaining yet, and we can’t wait to share these experiences with everyone at the Most Texan Place on Earth!”

The State Fair of Texas is excited to continue its partnership with Romeo Entertainment Group©, producing the entire music lineup for the 2024 Fair. With their 65-plus years of experience and long list of clients, Romeo Entertainment Group has become a household name in the entertainment industry, and we look forward to growing our partnership in the future.

With performances from many notable artists, see below for the full live music schedule that will be playing throughout the fairgrounds at the Fair. Attend this Texas-sized musical festival with performances sure to knock your cowboy boots off. The 2024 State Fair of Texas, themed “24 Days of Fun,” runs Friday, September 27, through Sunday, October 20. Season passes are now on sale at BigTex.com/Tickets. More information on ticketing for the 2024 Fair will be available in the coming months as we approach Opening Day.