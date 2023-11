Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma in Deport offers free Hot Meal Plates for anyone in need on Thanksgiving Day. Meals will include Turkey and all the trimmings. Meals will be ready for pickup by 5:00 pm, or they will deliver a meal to anyone in Deport. Call, text, or email Amber at 903-227-1665 or Amber@SouthernFaithMinistries.com to request a dinner.