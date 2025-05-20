Free Tire Collection Event Saturday May 31 st 8-11 am

220 North Main/East of Lamar County Courthouse Parking Lot

It’s Tire Collection time again in Lamar County! On Saturday, May 31, Keep Paris

Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine will host their annual Tire Collection Event at 220 North

Main, East of the Lamar County Courthouse Parking Lot. This free event starts at 8 am and

will run until 11 am, or whenever the last trailer is full.

All Lamar County residents are encouraged to gather up those old tires that litter their

neighborhoods and yards, and come drop them off. Personal car, ATV, and pickup truck tires

will be accepted, and rims must be removed. You don’t even have to leave your car as crews

will be there to unload the tires for you. Participating vehicles should get in line on 1 st Street

Northeast near Pine Bluff.

No 18 Wheeler or tractor tires will be accepted, and commercial businesses cannot

participate.

“Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine is proud to again partner with the Lamar

County Judge and Commissioners, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG), the United

Way of Lamar County, and the Lamar County Adult Probation Department for this popular

community event” said Julia Trigg Crawford, KPB Executive Director. “Thanks to the generous

financial support from Lamar County, ATCOG and the United Way, this collection day is free

of charge for all area residents”.

Lamar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Alan Skidmore adds “We encourage everyone to

gather up those old tires, and bring them by early on the 31 st . Last year we nearly filled up 3

trailers by 10 am, and we hope to do as well again this year.”

For more information check out the Keep Paris Beautiful Facebook Page, email

[email protected], or call 713.443.8789.