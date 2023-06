A free tire collection day will held Saturday June 24 from 8am – noon at 220 South Main in Paris, just east of the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot. This is only for car, ATV and pickup tires only. NO 18-wheeler or commercial dealer tires will be accepted. Volunteers will be on hand to take the tires from your vehicle. The event is made possible by a grant from the Ark-Tex Council of Governments.

