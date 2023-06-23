Free Tire Collection In Paris

A free tire collection day will be on Saturday, Jun 24, from 8:00 am until Noon, at 220 South Main in Paris, just east of the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot. It is only for cars, ATVs, and pickup tires. They will not accept any 18-wheelers or commercial dealer tires. Volunteers will be on hand to take the tires from your vehicle. The event is made possible by a grant from the Ark-Tex Council of Governments.