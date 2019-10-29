Fresh Apple Recall

On October 25, 2019, North Bay Produce Inc. voluntarily issued a recall of certain varieties of fresh apples packed and shipped from one packinghouse between October 16-October 21 due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is a result of a product test that revealed that finished products contained the bacteria. The recalled product was shipped directly from the company to retailers, brokers, and wholesalers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

North Bay Produce, Inc. has informed the FDA and its customers of this recall.—

October 25, 2019 –North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.