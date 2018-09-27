Friday Football Preview In Today’s Sports

Both North Lamar and Paris will begin district play Friday night. Paris will be looking to build on their 2–1 record as they host Melissa. In last week’s game against Mt Pleasant, confusion broke out because players were ejected from both sides. Coach Steven Hohenberger was able to set the record straight on what happened.

Tim Howard and Robert High will have the call Friday night beginning at 6:30 with the pregame on 101.9 KBUS.

North Lamar is still looking for win number one on the season as they host Anna on Mix 107–7. Pregame for that game is also at 6:30. Adam Routon and I will have the call. Remember, you will also be able to get the latest scores four times an hour on KOYN 93.9.

Here is tomorrow night’s high school football schedule: Its Homecoming at Mt Peasant as they host Whitehouse at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon travels to Hughes Springs at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs is off this week, Daingerfield is on the road at Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt will host Ore City, Pittsburg is at Kilgore, Maud at Rivercrest and Gilmer travels to Newton.

The Dallas Stars moved to 4–0–1 in the preseason with a 3–1 win last night against Colorado. Dallas has two more preseason games before beginning the season next week.

And the Rangers fell to Los Angeles last night 3–2 in their final meeting of the year. Both Rangers’ runs came via the Longball. One by Adrian Beltre and the other by Jurickson Profar. Texas will be in Seattle tonight as they wrap up the season in the emerald city. Pregame on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT begin at 8:30 with first pitch at 9:10.

The New England Patriots have placed running back Rex Burkhead and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Also, the Patriots have signed free-agent linebacker/defensive end John Simon, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. Burkhead, who was on the injury report with a concussion after a season-opening win against the Houston Texans, left Sunday night’s loss against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter.

On his first day back at practice following a three-game suspension, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was asked how he’d handle possibly being the second-string quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. “The most important thing is the success we are having,” said Winston. “I’m just happy to be back, man. I’m happy that I can be a part of that. I’m not watching from a distance. I can be here with my teammates.”

Kelly Bryant has decided to transfer from Clemson after losing the starting quarterback job, he told The Greenville News on Wednesday. Bryant started the past 18 games for the Tigers, but he was informed Monday that he had been demoted in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence. Coach Dabo Swinney described their Monday meeting as “emotional” and gave Bryant the day off practice. But Bryant also skipped practice on Tuesday.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison offered some unusual advice to Le’Veon Bell regarding his ongoing contract dispute, saying the disgruntled running back should return to the team but fake an injury to avoid playing in games. Harrison, who endured a messy split with the Steelers last season, was asked about Bell’s situation during a Tuesday interview with FS1.

For the first time in 50 years, No. 75 will be back on the field for the North Texas Mean Green. The school published a video playing off legendary defensive lineman “Mean” Joe Greene’s Coca-Cola commercial to make the announcement. It shows UNT junior defensive end LaDarius Hamilton inspecting a throwback North Texas helmet at his locker before Greene arrives and tosses him a jersey with his retired number. “Hey, kid, try this one,” says the 72-year-old Greene. “Wow,” Hamilton says. “Thanks, Mean Joe.” Hamilton was selected to wear Greene’s No. 75 just for Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech because his traits as a leader, player and advocate best represented what Greene was to the program, according to a team spokesman.