Friday Football Results Plus Red Sox World Champs In Today’s Sports

High school football Week 9 is in the books. Paris High took care of Sanger 55–20 as heard on 101.9 KBUS. The Wildcats are now 4–1 in the district with one game to play this Friday night at North Lamar. That game will be broadcast on both 101.9 KBUS and MIX 107.7.

In the Cross-County showdown, Chisum defeated Prairiland 36–14. The Mustangs trailed 14–6 at the half before finally taking control in the second half.

Honey Grove took care of Como Pickton 24–19. Rivercrest was all over Boles 63–19. And Clarksville best Detroit 51–26.

Mt Pleasant fell to Lindale 45-35, Pittsburg dominated Gilmer 48-15, Mt Vernon shut out Hooks 38-0, Paul Pewitt edged Elysian Fields 29-28, Rivercrest beat Boles 63-19, Waskom defeated Daingerfield 45-18, Hughes Springs blanked Redwater 32-0 and Sulphur Springs beat Greenville 21-14.

Bi-district volleyball starts tonight as Chisum will play New Boston in Mt. Pleasant at 8:00 pm. Rivercrest will be in Mt. Vernon at 6:00 pm tonight to play Como Pickton.

The other area schools will be played Tuesday night including North Lamar and Kilgore. That game can be heard on Mix 107.7 beginning at 5:50.

The Dallas Stars lost to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday 4–2. It was game one of a six-game road trip.

The Mavs lost at home to the Utah Jazz 113–104. Dallas will play at San Antonio tonight.

The Boston Red Sox are World Series Champions…..Led by MVP Steve Pearce, the Red Sox came out of the box in the first inning scoring two runs with a Pearce two-run homer, and another two by Mookie Betts and Pearce, again, made the final 5-1. It is the 9th World Championship in Red Sox history.

The new AP College football poll has changed a little bit: your top five are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan, Georgia moves up one to number 6, Oklahoma is 7th, Ohio State is #8, UCF is 9th and Washington State is 10th. Kentucky moves up to 11th (they host UGA this week), Texas drops to 15th, Mississippi St. is at 21, and Texas A&M is now at #25. The first, official College Football Playoff rankings will be announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

Move over, Morten Andersen: There’s a new NFL all-time points leader. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri moved ahead of Andersen when he made a 25-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the first half against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Vinatieri went into the game needing five points to pass Andersen’s 2,544 career points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired coach Ty Lue and named Larry Drew interim coach. Cleveland has started the season with six straight losses. Lue Coached Cleveland to the NBA Finals last year.

Here is this football week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant is at home against Jacksonville at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Paul Pewitt is at Daingerfield on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host Kaufman on STAR 95.9, Hughes Springs is at home against New Boston, Mt Vernon is at Redwater, Pittsburg is at Liberty Eylau, Rivercrest is at Como-Pickton and Gilmer is off.