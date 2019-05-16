Friday Graduation Features PJC Top Student Award

While not quite at the record of over 600 graduates at Paris Junior College a few years ago, more than 440 students have applied to graduate from Paris Junior College this semester. Over half plan to walk in the Friday evening commencement ceremony at 7:00 p.m. in Noyes Stadium.

Part of the ceremony will be the announcement of the Distinguished Service Award, the highest student honor given at PJC. Five outstanding sophomores have been nominated for the Distinguished Service Award this year, including John Altman of College Station, Giselle Benitez of Paris, Maddie Ellsworth of Clarksville, Jayla Oldfield of Detroit, and Breanne Smallwood of Mt. Pleasant.

Altman is a two-year member of the Dragons baseball team and Phi Theta Kappa (two-year college international honor society), as well as a community volunteer. He served as the Student Government Association secretary/treasurer, and won the 2019 Bobby Walters Cup for highest GPA among all PJC sophomore athletes.

Benitez is a drama major who participated in Delta Psi Omega, the drama honor society. She is a community volunteer, represented PJC at Community College Day in Austin, and received the Outstanding Sophomore Drama Student Award.

Ellsworth is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, has worked in the PJC Writing Center, and was nominated for Miss PJC. She also placed second in Creative Writing for Research with Documentation in the annual creative writing awards competition.

Oldfield is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, serving as Vice President of Fellowship, is a community volunteer, and worked in the Writing Center, assisting other students.

Breanne Smallwood is a two year member of the PJC softball team and of Phi Theta Kappa. She has volunteered with the Dixie League Tryouts and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

For more information about graduation, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 903-782-0425.