Friday Night Football Preview Plus Stars Win Opener

Week six of the football season gets underway tonight on the road for both North Lamar and Paris High.

On 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will look to go 2 and 0 in district as they take on the Anna Coyotes, while on Mix 107–7, the North Lamar Panthers will be looking for win number one on the season as they travel to Celina. Pregame for both will be at 6:30.

The Prairiland patriots will be looking for their second win of the season and first in district as they host Leonard. Chisum is looking to start district 2–0 as they welcome Cooper to town.

The Rivercrest Rebels take their undefeated record on the road and face Big Sandy while Honey Grove hosts Cumby. Detroit and Clarksville both have bye’s this week.

Mt Pleasant travels to Pine Tree at 7:30 on KLAKE 977. Hughes Springs is at Jefferson. Mustangs coach Chris Edwards says this week his team needs to play a complete game…..sfx….Kickoff is at 7:30pm on STAR 969. Sulphur Springs will host Forney at 7:30pm on STAR 959, Pittsburg is at Rusk, Gilmer will celebrate Homecoming against Bullard, Rivercrest is at Big Sandy and, Mt Vernon, Paul Pewitt and Daingerfield are all off.

Area volleyball continues tonight as Chisum is at Chapel Hill. North Lamar and Paris will both be in Texarkana. The Pantherettes will be at Liberty Eylau while Paris faces Pleasant Grove. THe Prairiland Lady Patriots have the night off.

The Dallas Stars opened the season last night with a 3–0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Ben Bishop stopped all 30 shots he faced. Devin Shore, Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg all scored within a two minute span in the second period to provide the offense. Dallas will be back home Saturday night, when they host Winnipeg.

In the National League Division Series game 1, the Brewers beat Colorado, 3-2. Mike Moustakas had walk off rbi single in the bottom of the 10th for the victory. Today, the Rockies are, again, at Milwaukee at 3:15. Meanwhile, Atlanta was shut out 6-0 by the Dodgers. Game 2 is at 8:37pm tonight.

The American league starts their division series today as Cleveland is at Houston with a 1:05 start and the Yankees are at Boston with a 6:32pm first pitch.

In Thursday night NFL football Tom Brady became only the 3rd QB to throw 500 TD passes, as the Patriots beat the Colts 38-24.

The 7-2 loss Oakland suffered in the AL wild-card game against the Yankees might sting for some time, but for one Athletics fan, the stink will soon go away. After loyal Oakland fan John Spencer was caught on video being doused with beer and pelted with a cup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, the A’s wanted to make it right by sending him a care package “that doesn’t smell like beer.” After they finally found him, the Oakland native and current NY resident is, John Spencer. The A’s will be sending John a care package and they’ll host him at a game next season.