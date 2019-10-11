Friday night Lights Plus ALCS Set in Today’s Sports

In Major League baseball, the Houston Astros advanced to the ALCS with a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston. The Astros will host the Yankees tomorrow night in game one at 8:08pm on FS1.

The NLCS game one between the Nats and the Cards is tonight at 8:08pm in St Louis on TBS.

After two seasons without a playoff berth, the Phillies on Thursday fired Gabe Kapler, whose team (81-81) underachieved even with the addition of big-money free agent Bryce Harper and whose nontraditional, analytical style irritated many of the franchise’s passionate fans. Kapler is the third consecutive Phillies manager to be fired after no more than two full seasons.

Coming up in High School Football this week:

Mt Pleasant heads to Marshall on KLAKE 97.7, Pleasant Grove visits Pittsburg on STAR Country 96.9. Paris is at Celina on 101.9 KBUS, Sulphur Springs will host Ennis on STAR Country 95.9, North Lamar is at Argyle on MIX 107.7. Also, Mt Vernon will travel to Jefferson, Paul Pewitt is on the road at New Diana, Daingerfield is at Ore City, Gilmer will host Spring Hill and Hughes Springs is at Atlanta. Rivercrest is off.

Elsewhere:

Clarksville Vs Maud

Cooper Vs Blue Ridge

Detroit Vs Overton

Bells Vs. Prairiland

Honey Grove Vs Wolfe City

Leonard Vs Chisum

Bonham Vs Rains

Keep track of these and other games tonight on Goal Line right here on KOYN 93-9.

In volleyball the Paris Lady Cats look to remain undefeated as they host Pleasant Grove. North Lamar hosts Liberty Eylau. Chapel Hill is at Chisum. Detroit hosts Maud. While Rivercrest travels to Sulphur Bluff.

The Stars lost 3-2 in a shootout last night against Calgary.

Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as the New England Patriots pulled away for a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is enjoying his first win of the season — an off-the-field victory over the NFL. Adams, who called the league “a damn joke” after he received a $21,056 fine for a Week 2 hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, won his appeal and enjoyed the moment.

Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships Thursday, underlining her status as the clear favorite for next year’s Olympic gold medal. The U.S. gymnast scored 58.999 points to finish 2.1 points ahead of China’s Tang Xijing, who was entered as a late replacement for a teammate. No other woman has won more than three all-around titles. Biles’ victory makes it seven wins in a row for the United States in the women’s all-around, matching the Soviet Union’s record streak at world championships in the 1970s and 1980s.