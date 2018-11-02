Friday Night Lights Plus Cowboys’ Irving Injured in Practice in Today’s Sports

Friday is here and that means it’s Football Friday. At RL Maddox stadium, the North Lamar Panthers host the Paris Wildcats. This is the final game before playoffs for the Wildcats while North Lamar is hoping to build on their win over Sanger. The game will be broadcast on both Mix 107–7 and 101.9 KBUS beginning with pregame at 6:30.

In other games, Leonard is at Cooper. Rivercrest will be at Como Pickton. Prairiland travels to Blue Ridge. James Bowie is at Clarksville while Detroit hosts Mt. Enterprise.

Mt Pleasant is at home against Jacksonville at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Paul Pewitt is at Daingerfield on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will host Kaufman on STAR 959, Hughes Springs is at home against New Boston, Mt Vernon is at Redwater, Pittsburg is at Liberty Eylau, Rivercrest is at Como-Pickton and Gilmer is off.

In Area round volleyball playoffs Rivercrest fell to Timpson in four sets while Detroit lost in three to Beckville.

Prairiland and North Lamar have their games on Saturday. Prairiland at 5 and North Lamar at 2pm. The North Lamar game can be heard on Mix 107–7.

The Dallas Stars won their second road game in a row with a 2–1 victory over Toronto.

David Irving’s jumbled 2018 season took another turn Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman suffered a high-ankle injury in practice that could keep him out of Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. X-rays were negative, but doctor were going to do further examination. He has played in just two games this season after opening the year on a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was inactive for the first game he was on the 53-man roster because of a family issue.

In Thursday night Football, SF 49ers rolled the Raiders 34-3.

James T. Brady, chair of Maryland’s Board of Regents, is stepping down immediately, he announced in a statement Thursday. On Tuesday, Brady had announced that the board recommended reinstating DJ Durkin as football coach, over the objection of Maryland president Wallace Loh, following investigations into the death of 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair as well as the culture of the program.

Two of the biggest games in college football this weekend come from the SEC. #6 Georgia takes on #9 Kentucky in Lexington at 2:30pm, followed by #1 Alabama at #3 LSU at 7pm. Both games are on CBS. #2 Clemson will host Louisville, #4 Notre Dame is at Northwestern, #14 Penn State is at #5 Michigan, #20 Texas A&M is at Auburn, #13 West VA is at #17 Texas, and #7 Oklahoma is at Texas Tech.

The WNBA Players Association has informed the league that it will opt out of its current collective bargaining agreement, as allowed per a provision. The CBA was signed in March 2014 and ran through the 2021 season. The opt-out will not affect the 2019 season, but it means the union and the league will need to negotiate a new CBA before the 2020 season, which is also an Olympic year.