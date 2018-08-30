Friday Night Lights Plus Rogers Huge Contract In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

We are one day away from Friday Night Lights in North East Texas. Once again you will be able to catch all of North Lamar and Paris High’s games on our sister stations.

North Lamar will open up against Pottsboro at home and you can hear that broadcast on Mix 107.7. Paris will take on defending state champion Pleasant Grove at home. That game will be on 101.9 KBUS.

Don’t forget you can get the latest scores 4x an hour on KOYN 93-9!

The No. 1 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team kicks off the 2018 season tonight as they host Texas A&M University-Kingsville at 7:00 pm.

And the Rangers fell to the Dodgers 3-1 last night. LA scored all three runs on solo homers. Before the game, Texas informed Martin Perez that he would be moving to the bullpen. The club also informed him they would not be picking up the club option for next season. Texas is off tonight before hosting Minnesota on Friday night.

One of the first football games in the state is tonight at 7:00 pm as Pittsburg is hosting Jefferson. Pirate Coach Brad Baca talks about the excitement of the first game of the year on a Thursday night. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on STAR 969. Friday night the Mt Pleasant Tigers will start the season at home with Wylie East. That game will be on KLAKE 977. Other games tomorrow night include: Sulphur Springs at Frisco Wakeland on STAR 959, Daingerfield at Gunter, Gilmer at Atlanta, Hughes Springs at Hamshire-Fannet, Mt Vernon will host Bonham and Paul Pewitt is at New Boston. That game will be broadcast on STAR 969

Aaron Rodgers has signed an extension with the Green Bay Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday. The record-breaking four-year, $134 million extensions could be worth up to $180 million in total money. Rodgers, who will be 40 years old when the deal expires after the 2023 season, praised the Packers on Instagram for an “amazing ride” late Wednesday afternoon.

The New York Jets clarified their crowded quarterback situation on Wednesday, trading Teddy Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints for a 2019 third-round pick. This reinforces the widespread belief that rookie Sam Darnold will be the Jets’ Week 1 starter. Josh McCown, 39, who didn’t play in the past two preseason games, is expected to be the No. 2. Bridgewater found out about the trade and boarded the team bus to say goodbye to his former teammates, who were heading to Philadelphia for Thursday’s preseason game.

The Houston Astros will sign manager A.J. Hinch to a contract extension today. Hinch, who guided the Astros to the franchise’s first World Series title last season, hasn’t had a losing season since taking over the team in 2015. The 44-year-old manager was under club option for 2019 and has a 353-266 record with the Astros through Wednesday’s 5-4 walk-off win over the Oakland Athletics.