Friday Night Scores And A Big Cowboy Win In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

For week 2 on Friday night, both Paris High and Prairiland won their homecoming games. Paris defeated Terrell 42–7 while Prairiland took care of Tom Bean 26–6. In other action, it was Rivercrest all over Cooper 49–20. Detroit took care of Como-Pickton 34–16. Clarksville defeated Linden-Kildare 24–14. North Lamar fell to Mt Pleasant 45–14. Honey Grove defeated Whitewright 48–20 and Lone Oak edged out Chisum 50–41. Also…

Gilmer 42, Van 21

Paul Pewitt 29, Hooks 14

Pittsburg 42, Pine Tree 30

Lovejoy 34, Sulphur Springs 27

Hughes Springs 30, Arp 8

Mt Vernon 50, Farmersville 20

Winnsboro 43, Queen City 0

Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0

In volleyball action, No. 1 ranked Farmersville defeated No. 2 ranked Prairiland in four sets. Two of Prairiland’s three losses have come at the hands of Farmersville. No. 15 ranked Gunter swept No. 21 ranked North Lamar. Chisum took care of Anna in five sets and it was Dodd City over Detroit in three straight.

The Dallas Cowboys had an impressive season opener Sunday afternoon as they took care of the Giants 35–17. Dak Prescott finished the game 25 of 32 for 405 yards passing. He also threw four touchdowns, no interceptions and wasn’t sacked. Ezekiel Elliott had 13 carries for 53 yards and one score. Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper both had over 100 yards receiving for Dallas. Cooper, Randall Cobb, Jason Witten, and Blake Jarwin all had touchdown catches on the game. Dallas travels to Washington next Sunday.

Texas A&M Commerce had a dominating season opener Saturday night as they defeated Nuevo Leon 83–0 at home. Commerce will travel to Western Oregon this Saturday afternoon.

And the Texas Rangers finished off a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after a 10–4 victory. The Rangers outscored Baltimore 29–15 over the four games. Mike Minor got the win Sunday after pitching eight innings and allowing two runs and six hits. The Rangers are off today before starting a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Houston takes on New Orleans tonight at 6:10 pm on ESPN in the first game of a doubleheader. Game 2 is Denver at Oakland at 9:20 pm.

In College football

Clemson took care of Texas A&M 24-10 and LSU outscored Texas 45-38.

The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press College Football Poll. Clemson stayed at No. 1, Alabama No. 2, Georgia No. 3 and LSU’s road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.. Oklahoma is at No. 5, Ohio State No. 6, Notre Dame is 7th, Auburn is at No. 8, Florida 9th and Michigan is No. 10. Texas dropped to 12th and Texas A&M dropped to No. 16.

Here is this week’s high school schedule; On the radio, Hughes Springs heads to Waskom for a special Thursday night game on STAR Country 96.9 at 7:00 pm. Friday, Mt Pleasant is off, Tatum is at Pittsburg (HC) on KLAKE 97.7 at 7:30 pm, Redwater is at Paul Pewitt (HC) at 7:30 pm on STAR Country 96.9, and Sulphur Springs is at Terrell on STAR Country 95.9. Also on Friday, Canton is at Mt Vernon (HC), Daingerfield is at New Boston, Paris is at Gilmer (HC) on 101.9 KBUS, North Lamar will host Crandall on MIX 107.7 and James Bowie will visit Rivercrest.