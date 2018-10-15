Friday Night Scores Plus Cowboys Rip Jags In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Under the Friday Night Lights, No. 9 Paris Wildcats ran all over No. 19 Celina by a 54–14 score. The Wildcats will play top-ranked Argyle this Friday night on the road. The North Lamar Panthers fell to Argyle 59–7. Chisum took care of Leonard 42–0. Bells defeated Prairiland 59–12. It was Cooper all over Blue Ridge 49–3. Honey Grove lost to Wolfe City 43–6. Clarksville defeated Maud 41–0. And Detroit beat Overton 26–6.

Mt Pleasant fell to Marshall 54-35, Pittsburg lost on the road to Pleasant Grove 45-20, Gilmer edged Spring Hill 20-18, Jefferson held off Mt Vernon 20-14, Atlanta shut out Hughes springs 55-0, Daingerfield rolled Ore City 78-19, Sulphur Springs beat Ennis 45-28 and Rivercrest was off.

In Volleyball Friday the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Paris High three sets to one at home. With the win, North Lamar clinched a playoff spot. The Pantherettes will be at Pittsburg Tuesday night. Paris will travel to Liberty Eylau. Prairiland defeated Chapel Hill in straight sets. They will play at Chisum on Tuesday night.

Rivercrest is now 9–0 in the district after a four-set win on Friday night.

After struggling for most of the season offensively the Dallas Cowboys put it together on Sunday in route to a blowout win over a good Jacksonville defense. Dak Prescott threw for two scores and ran for another in the 40–7 win. The Cowboys will travel to Washington next Sunday afternoon.

The Houston Texans beat Buffalo 23-13.

In the ALCS the Houston Astros fell to the Boston 7-5. Game 3 will be Tuesday at 4:09 pm. In the NLCS, the Brewers will face the Dodgers in game 3 at 6:09 pm tonight. That series is tied at 1-1.

The Dallas stars will travel to Ottawa to play their first road game of the season.

The AP College football poll looks a lot different this week with many top teams losing: Alabama, Ohio State Clemson, Notre Dame, and LSU are the top 5, followed by Michigan, Texas Georgia, Oklahoma and UCF round out the top ten. Kentucky is 14th, Texas A&M is at 17 and Mississippi State is ranked 22nd.

After waiving Joakim Noah on Saturday, the New York Knicks will use the stretch provision on the remaining year of his contract to clear salary-cap space in an effort to pursue top free agents in the summer of 2019.

Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards over five straight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, died Saturday morning at the age of 83. Taylor rushed for 8,207 yards and scored 91 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the Packers from 1958-66, and he was the first of the Vince Lombardi-era players to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in 1976.

Here is this Friday night’s Schedule: Mt Pleasant is at Hallsville on KLAKE 97.7, Paul Pewitt is at Dekalb on Star 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host Corsican on STAR 95.9, Pleasant Grove is at Gilmer, Hughes Springs is at Hooks, Rivercrest is at Wolf City and Pittsburg is off.