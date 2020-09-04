Friday’s Sports

MLB

The Houston Astros (21-15) doubled up on the Texas Rangers 8-4. Texas starter Lance Lynn hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Díaz. The Rangers (13-20) take on the Seattle Mariners at 8:10 this evening.

NHL

The Stars hit the ice for a 3:00 pm game today against the Avalanche. Colorado and Dallas are tied in their Round 2 Game 7 series 3-3.

HIGH SCHOOL

Harmony’s senior running back, Michael Everett, scored all five touchdowns for the Eagles as they erased a 12-point third-quarter deficit to do in Hughes Springs. The final was Harmony 38, Hughes Springs 34 last night. They moved the game to Hughes Springs because of field conditions.

Queen City shut out Linden-Kildare last night 14-0. With that win, the Bulldogs snapped a 26-game losing streak. Junior quarterback Alex Shelton came through for Queen City running for one touchdown and passing for the second to Damir Roscoe.

Paul Pewitt and Atlanta get together at Sam Parker Field tonight in Mt Pleasant. Pittsburg is looking for their first win as they host Mt Vernon tonight. Mt Vernon is coming in off a 53-14 victory over Hooks last week. You can hear it on K-Lake 97.7. You can also hear Daingerfield and Tatum’s matchup on Star 96.9. That will be No. 3 in Division II 3A facing No. 17 in Division I 3A.

Other games tonight include New Boston at DeKalb, Spring Hill at Gladewater, Paris host Celina, Rivercrest will be in Detroit, and Winnsboro travels to Hooks. Como-Pickton is nursing COVID tonight.