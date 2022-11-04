Friday’s Sports

MLB

G5 Astros (3-2) 3 – Phillies (2-3) 2

Thank you, Chas McCormick, for that scoreboard bashing, laying on your back with the glove to the sky catch. The Astros now have two chances in Houston to secure their first title since the tainted one of 2017. Game 6 is Saturday at 7:03 on FOX.

NBA

Thursday

Nuggets (5-3) 122 – Thunder (4-4) 110

Friday

Clippers at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

Raptors at AA Mavericks 7:30 pm

Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (7-3-1) 7 – Coyotes (3-6-1) 2

Saturday

Stars at Edmonton Oilers 3:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAF

Saturday

Texas Tech (4-4) at No. 7 TCU 11:00 am FOX

No. 18 – Oklahoma St at Kansas 2:30 pm FS1

No. 8 Alabama at No. 10 LSU 6:00 pm ESPN

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas St. 6:00 pm FS1

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt. Pleasant is hosting Pleasant Grove vs. Sunnyvale’s Volleyball playoff Friday (Nov 4) at 7:00 pm. Ticket prices will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.

Football

Thursday

Anna 56 – Sulphur Springs 21

Athens 42 – Palestine 29

Beckville 56 – Union Grove 28

Bells 56 – Leonard 20

Caddo Mills 41 – Wills Point 12

Canton 35 – Rusk 34

Celina 53 – Frisco 0

Clarksville 28 – Cumby 12

Community 21 – Kaufman 14

Daingerfield 48 – Harmony 21

Ennis 30 – Mansfield 27

Gilmer 44 – Pittsburg 14

Gladewater 41 – White Oak 35

Grand Saline 34 – Troup 27

Gunter 49 – Blue Ridge 0

Hallsville 38 – Mt Pleasant 8

Howe 34 – Lone Oak 15

Jacksonville 44 – Henderson 35

Longview 70 – West Mesquite 0

Melissa 36 – Lovejoy 35

Mesquite Horn 35 – Royse City 10

Pleasant Grove 63 – Spring Hill 0

Pottsboro 47 – Mt Vernon 28

Queen City 42 – New Diana 36

Rains 68 – Bonham 64

Rockwall 46 – Tyler Legacy 17

Rockwall Heath 38 – North Forney 6

Sachse 63 – North Garland 21

Tenaha 51 – Overton 14

Tatum 63 – Atlanta 27

Texas High 16 – Pine Tree 13

Timpson 44 – Garrison 38

Trenton 34 – Tom Bean 8

TY Chapel Hill 32 – Kilgore 20

Van 35 – Bullard 28

Waskom 48 – Hughes Springs 30

West Rusk 49 – Edgewood 42

BI-DISTRICT

Mt Vernon vs. Tatum at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Paul Pewitt vs. West Rusk at Pittsburg Fri 7:30 pm