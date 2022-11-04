Friday’s Sports

MLB
G5 Astros (3-2) 3 – Phillies (2-3) 2
Thank you, Chas McCormick, for that scoreboard bashing, laying on your back with the glove to the sky catch. The Astros now have two chances in Houston to secure their first title since the tainted one of 2017. Game 6 is Saturday at 7:03 on FOX.
NBA
Thursday
Nuggets (5-3) 122 – Thunder (4-4) 110
Friday
Clippers at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm
Raptors at AA Mavericks 7:30 pm
Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (7-3-1) 7 – Coyotes (3-6-1) 2
Saturday
Stars at Edmonton Oilers 3:00 pm ESPN+
NCAAF
Saturday
Texas Tech (4-4) at No. 7 TCU 11:00 am FOX
No. 18 – Oklahoma St at Kansas 2:30 pm FS1
No. 8 Alabama at No. 10 LSU 6:00 pm ESPN
No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas St. 6:00 pm FS1
HIGH SCHOOL
Mt. Pleasant is hosting Pleasant Grove vs. Sunnyvale’s Volleyball playoff Friday (Nov 4) at 7:00 pm. Ticket prices will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.
Football
Thursday
Anna 56 – Sulphur Springs 21
Athens 42 – Palestine 29
Beckville 56 – Union Grove 28
Bells 56 – Leonard 20
Caddo Mills 41 – Wills Point 12
Canton 35 – Rusk 34
Celina 53 – Frisco 0
Clarksville 28 – Cumby 12
Community 21 – Kaufman 14
Daingerfield 48 – Harmony 21
Ennis 30 – Mansfield 27
Gilmer 44 – Pittsburg 14
Gladewater 41 – White Oak 35
Grand Saline 34 – Troup 27
Gunter 49 – Blue Ridge 0
Hallsville 38 – Mt Pleasant 8
Howe 34 – Lone Oak 15
Jacksonville 44 – Henderson 35
Longview 70 – West Mesquite 0
Melissa 36 – Lovejoy 35
Mesquite Horn 35 – Royse City 10
Pleasant Grove 63 – Spring Hill 0
Pottsboro 47 – Mt Vernon 28
Queen City 42 – New Diana 36
Rains 68 – Bonham 64
Rockwall 46 – Tyler Legacy 17
Rockwall Heath 38 – North Forney 6
Sachse 63 – North Garland 21
Tenaha 51 – Overton 14
Tatum 63 – Atlanta 27
Texas High 16 – Pine Tree 13
Timpson 44 – Garrison 38
Trenton 34 – Tom Bean 8
TY Chapel Hill 32 – Kilgore 20
Van 35 – Bullard 28
Waskom 48 – Hughes Springs 30
West Rusk 49 – Edgewood 42
BI-DISTRICT
Mt Vernon vs. Tatum at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9
Paul Pewitt vs. West Rusk at Pittsburg Fri 7:30 pm