Friday’s Sports

Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

NFL

Thursday

Panthers (3-7) 25 – Falcons (4-6) 15

Sunday

Texans at East Rutherford Giants Noon CBS

Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers Noon FOX

Cowboys at Green Bay Packers 3:25 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Wizards (6-6) 113 – Mavericks (6-5) 105

Trail Blazers (9-3) 106 – Pelicans (6-6) 95

Friday

Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Bucks at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas 11:00 am ESPN

No. 19 Kansas St at Waco Baylor 6:00 pm FS1

No 4 TCU at No. 18 Teas 6:30 pm ABC

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Beckville 77 – Rivercrest 7

Bells 42 – Blooming Grove 13

Carthage 42 – Pittsburg 7

Cooper 55 – Hawkins 6

Daingerfield 41 – Anderson-Shiro 6

DeKalb 42 – Edgewood 40

Frankston 47 – Wolfe City 34

New Boston 59 – Grand Saline 35

Palmer 39 – Howe 19

Pleasant Grove 48 – Van 13

Pottsboro 33 – Gladewater 14

Scurry Rosser 45 – Blue Ridge 14

Friday

Sulphur Springs High School’s first Football playoff game in several years is tonight against Dallas-Carter. Kick-off is at 7:30 at Forney’s Citibank Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on STAR 95-9 and online at easttexasradio.com.

Mount Vernon takes on Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. The purple Tigers enter the game with an 8-2 record, 4-2 in the district, and third place in 5-3A DI. Tatum is 6-4 on the season, the district is 4-1, and they finished second in 6-3A DI. Kickoff in Mount Pleasant is 7:00 pm on K-Lake 97.7. The winner will move to the area round against either West or Mexia.

Paul Pewitt takes on West Rusk at Pittsburg on Star 96.9, with kickoff at 7:00 pm.

Tickets for the 2022 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at AT&T Stadium. You may purchase your tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: Click Here

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 15)

Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: Click Here

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 16)

Conference 4A Division II – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division I – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division II – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: Click Here

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 17)

Conference 5A Division I – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division II – 3:00 pm

Conference 6A Division I – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 17, please go to the following link: Click Here