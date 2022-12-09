Friday’s Sports

WNBA

After almost ten months of detention, Russia freed Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange that brought the WNBA star back to the United States. The swap, made at a time of heightened tensions over the invasion of Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden but carried a heavy price and left behind Paul Whelan, an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

NFL

Thursday

Rams (4-9) 17 – Raiders (5-8) 16

NBA

Thursday

Spurs (7-18) 118 – Rockets (7-18) 109

Friday

Suns at New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 pm

Bucks at Dallas Mavericks 9:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

Stars (15-7-5) 4 – Senators (10-14-2) 3 OT

Saturday

Red Wings at Dallas Stars 1:00 pm NHL.NET

COLLEGE

Jarvis Christian University Women’s Wrestling continues making history in its inaugural season as two of the Jarvis women ranked nationally. In the 2022-23 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Individual National Rankings, 191lb Samyra Thomas moved up to 15th place in the nation, up from 18th, and 170lb Natalie Bryant moved into the rankings at 20th. They announced the improvement Thursday, December 8. JCU Men’s & Women’s wrestling teams will compete at Texas Wesleyan University at 6:00 pm Friday, December 9, and will travel to Wichita, Kansas, for the Friends Invitational on January 6 and 7, 2023.

WNFR

After Round 8 of the WNFR, it happened again. Stetson Wright takes home the round win in Saddle Bronc Riding with a 90.5 & splits the round win in Bull Riding with a 90-point ride.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Tigers continue to play in the TRMC Tiger Town Tournament. Next up is Azle. You can purchase tickets online at www.mpisd.net/athletic-tickets.

Football Playoffs

Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0) +7, at Kincaide, Sat 2:00 pm

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0) +17, at Alamodome Fri 7:00 pm

Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0) +17, at Frisco Ford Fri 7:00 pm

Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1) +3, at Frisco Ford, Thu 7:00 pm

Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0) +2, at Abilene Wildcat Fri 6:00 pm

Harmony (9-5) +3 vs. Poth (13-1), at Cy-Fair Fri 7:00 pm