Friday’s Sports

NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs began defending their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night. Patrick Mahomes thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns. The first game of the NFL season was in front of a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000. Deshaun Watson led the Texans with 280 total yards (253 passing), a touchdown through the air and on the ground, and one interception.

NBA

The Houston Rockets had no answers for Anthony Davis, who scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. LeBron James finished one assist shy of a triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Rockets 110-100 on Thursday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

NHL

The Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference final. Dallas won it in overtime.

MLB

The Oakland Athletics hope to lower their magic number in the American League West to single digits tonight when they open a three-day, four-game series against the host Texas Rangers.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League, serving as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council, will meet Sunday (Sep 13) 9:00 am via teleconference. It will be available Live on the UIL MAC Webpage. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream. An agenda for Sunday’s meeting is at Agenda. The Medical Advisory Committee Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to view online.

Games coming up tonight. Paris at Pleasant Grove at KBUS 101.9, Prairieland and Wolfe City at MIX 107.7, Paul Pewitt, and Mt Vernon at K-Lake 97.7. the North Lamar and Community game is canceled. Winnsboro picked up Detroit after Cooper and Hughes Springs canceled. Daingerfield takes on Sabine, New Boston canceled with Hooks. Chisum and Honey Grove, Rivercrest takes on Harleton, Harmony vs. New Diana, Quitman meets with Queen City and DeKalb vs. Linden-Kildare. White Oak is out with COVID and Spring Hill will pick up Community that North Lamar stranded.