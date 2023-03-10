Friday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
Pacers (30-37) 134 – Rockets (15-51) 125
Friday
Nuggets (46-20) at San Antonio Spurs (16-49) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (35-17-13) 10 – Sabres (23-28-4) 4
Saturday
Stars at Seattle Kraken (37-22-6) at 9:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
Thursday
NCAAM
No. 7 Texas (24-8) 61 – Oklahoma State (18-15) 47
Iowa State (19-12) 78 – No. 10 Baylor (22-10) 72
TCU (21-11) 80 – No. 12 Kansas State (23-9) 67
American Rodeo
Mt Pleasant’s Kincade Henry qualified for the National finals Rodeo last year. Last night he was in the tie-down roper at the American Rodeo in Globe Life. It came down to the wire, but Ty Harris came out on top with a red-hot 6.58-second run claiming the top spot to advance to The American. Henry qualified for Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament Information
2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament
March 9-11, 2023
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Thursday, March 9
Conference 1A Semifinals
Graford (36-3) 66 – Benjamin (21-2) 42
Jayton (38-2) 46 – Tilden McMullen County (37-3) 36
Conference 3A Semifinals
Hitchcock (30-7) 69 – Hooks (32-6) 36
Childress (28-7) 69 – Lytle (34-7) 48
Conference 5A Semifinals
Dallas Kimball (32-2) 50 – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (36-5) 47
Killeen Ellison (38-3) 52 – Mansfield Summit (34-5) 50
Friday, March 10
Conference 2A Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – Lipan (36-1) vs. New Home (31-7)
10:00 a.m. – Flatonia (34-4) vs. LaRue LaPoynor (32-7)
Conference 4A Semifinals
1:30 p.m. – Oak Cliff Faith Family (30-3) vs. Canyon Randall (28-9)
3:00 p.m. – Boerne (32-5) vs. Houston Washington (28-7)
Conference 6A Semifinals
7:00 p.m. – Beaumont United (35-1) vs. Northside Brennan (32-7)
8:30 p.m. – Richardson Lake Highlands (32-3) vs. DeSoto (30-8)
Saturday, March 11
8:30 a.m. – Conference 1A Final
10:00 a.m. – Conference 3A Final
1:30 p.m. – Conference 2A Final
3:00 p.m. – Conference 5A Final
7:00 p.m. – Conference 4A Final
8:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Final