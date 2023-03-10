Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

Pacers (30-37) 134 – Rockets (15-51) 125

Friday

Nuggets (46-20) at San Antonio Spurs (16-49) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (35-17-13) 10 – Sabres (23-28-4) 4

Saturday

Stars at Seattle Kraken (37-22-6) at 9:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Thursday

NCAAM

No. 7 Texas (24-8) 61 – Oklahoma State (18-15) 47

Iowa State (19-12) 78 – No. 10 Baylor (22-10) 72

TCU (21-11) 80 – No. 12 Kansas State (23-9) 67

American Rodeo

Mt Pleasant’s Kincade Henry qualified for the National finals Rodeo last year. Last night he was in the tie-down roper at the American Rodeo in Globe Life. It came down to the wire, but Ty Harris came out on top with a red-hot 6.58-second run claiming the top spot to advance to The American. Henry qualified for Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament Information

2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament

March 9-11, 2023

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Thursday, March 9

Conference 1A Semifinals

Graford (36-3) 66 – Benjamin (21-2) 42

Jayton (38-2) 46 – Tilden McMullen County (37-3) 36

Conference 3A Semifinals

Hitchcock (30-7) 69 – Hooks (32-6) 36

Childress (28-7) 69 – Lytle (34-7) 48

Conference 5A Semifinals

Dallas Kimball (32-2) 50 – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (36-5) 47

Killeen Ellison (38-3) 52 – Mansfield Summit (34-5) 50

Friday, March 10

Conference 2A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. – Lipan (36-1) vs. New Home (31-7)

10:00 a.m. – Flatonia (34-4) vs. LaRue LaPoynor (32-7)

Conference 4A Semifinals

1:30 p.m. – Oak Cliff Faith Family (30-3) vs. Canyon Randall (28-9)

3:00 p.m. – Boerne (32-5) vs. Houston Washington (28-7)

Conference 6A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – Beaumont United (35-1) vs. Northside Brennan (32-7)

8:30 p.m. – Richardson Lake Highlands (32-3) vs. DeSoto (30-8)

Saturday, March 11

8:30 a.m. – Conference 1A Final

10:00 a.m. – Conference 3A Final

1:30 p.m. – Conference 2A Final

3:00 p.m. – Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. – Conference 4A Final

8:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Final