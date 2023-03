Friday’s Sports

Lions start first time as Division I

Photo – Aiden Pelphrey

NBA

Thursday

Raptors (34-36) 128 – Thunder (34-36) 111

Friday

Pelicans (33-36) at Houston Rockets (17-52) at 7:00 pm

Grizzlies (41-27) at San Antonio Spurs (18-51) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (35-35) at Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) at 9:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Oilers (38-23-8) 4 – Stars (37-19-13) 1

Saturday

Stars (37-19-13) at Calgary Flames (31-24-14) at 9:00 pm ESPN+

ML B

Thursday

Astros (9-6) 3 – Cardinals (10-6) 0

Rangers (9-11) 3 – Dodgers (10-5) 1

Friday

Nationals (8-8) at Houston Astros (9-6) at 12:05 pm

Brewers (7-10) at Surprise AZ vs. Rangers (9-11) at 3:05 pm

COLLEGE

Friday

NCAAW

No. 15 SE Louisiana (21-9) at Iowa City vs. No. 2 Iowa (26-6) at 3:00 pm ESPN

No. 14 Hawaii (18-14) at Baton Rouge No. 3 LSU (28-2) at 4:30 pm ESPN2

Thursday

NCAAM

No. 1 Alabama (30-5) 96 – No. 16 TX A&M-Corpus (24-11) 75’

No. 1 Houston (32-3) 63 – No. 16 Northers Kentucky (22-13) 52

No. 2 Texas (27-8) 81 – No. 15 Colgate (26-9) 61

No. 10 Penn State (23-13) 76 – No. 7 Texas A&M (25-10) 59

No 4 Tennessee (24-10) 58 – No. 13 Louisiana (26-8) 55

No. 8 Arkansas (21-13) 73 – No. 9 Illinois (20-13) 63

Friday

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (27-7) Denver vs. No 3 Baylor (22-10) 12:30 pm TNT

No. 11 Arizona St (23-12) Denver vs. No. 6 TCU (21-12) 9:05 pm truTV

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s track and field teams begin the outdoor season for the first time as Division I programs this weekend in San Antonio at the UTSA Invitational.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

SOFTBALL

Atlanta vs. DeKalb at 5:00 pm

Commerce vs. Prairiland at 6:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. Hughes Springs at 6:00 pm

Grand Saline vs. Chisum at 6:00 pm

Harts Bluff vs. McLeod at 2:00 pm

Maud vs. Harleton at 6:00 pm

Queen City vs. Redwater at 5:00 pm

Rivercrest vs. Fruitvale at 6:00 pm

Sulphur Bluff vs. Saltillo at 4:30 pm

Winnsboro vs. Harmony at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Atlanta vs. DeKalb at 7:00 pm

Bridgeport vs. New Diana at Noon

Commerce vs. Rains at 7:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. No. 18 Van at 6:30 pm

Detroit vs. Harts Bluff at 4:30 pm

Harleton vs. Union Grove at 7:00 pm

Gilmer vs. Carthage at 7:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Mt Pleasant at 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Chapel Hill TY at 7:00 pm

McLeod vs. Ore City at 6:00 pm

North Hopkins vs. Alba-Golden at 6:00 pm

Paul Pewitt vs. New Boston at 7:00 pm

Pine Tree vs. Marshall at 7:00 pm

White Oak vs. Hooks at 6:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Harmony at 7:00 pm