Friday’s Sports

Photo – DMN

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (1-0) 11 – Phillies (0-1) 7

White Sox (1-0) 3 – Astros (0-1) 2

Friday

White Sox (1-0 at Houston Astros (0-1) at 7:10 pm

Saturday

Phillies (0-1) at Arlington Rangers (1-0) at 3:05 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (39-38) 107 – Nuggets (51-25) 88

Friday

Thunder (38-39) at Indianapolis Pacers (33-44) at 6:00 pm

Pistons (16-60) at Houston Rockets (18-59) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (19-57) at San Francisco Warriors (40-37) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Stars (40-20-14) at Tempe Coyotes (27-35-20) at 9:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Friday

No. 3 LSU (32-2) at Dallas vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 2 Iowa (30-6) at Dallas vs. No 1 South Carolina (36-0) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAM

Saturday

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3) at Houston vs. No. 5 San Diego State at 5:05 pm CBS

No. 5 Miami (29-7) at Houston vs. No. 4 UConn (29-8) at 7:49 pm CBS

TAMUC

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team’s time on the road continues this weekend when they face Southeastern for a three-game series on Friday and Saturday.

LIONS’ SCHEDULE VS. SOUTHEASTERN Date Time Coverage

Friday, March 31, 4:00 pm ESPN+ Live Stats

Friday, March 31, 6:00 pm ESPN+ Live Stats

Saturday, April 1, Noon ESPN+ Live Stats

Southland Conference All-Academic team selected Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball scholar-athlete Alex Peavy to its roster.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

5A

Forney (22-6-2) 2 – Lovejoy (16-3-1) 0

Hallsville (20-3-2) vs. McKinney North (19-4-2) at Sulphur Springs Fri 6:00 pm

4A

Jacksonville vs. Henderson Thu

Sulphur Springs (19-5) vs. Kilgore (16-7-2) at Mt Pleasant Fri 6:00 pm

BOYS

5A

McKinney North (13-5-3) vs. Whitehouse at Sulphur Springs Fri 8:00 pm

Ennis (18-3-2) vs. Forney (13-8-1) Fri 7:00 pm

4A

Palestine (27-1-1) vs. Kilgore (28-2) Rose Stadium Fri at 8:00 pm

Lindale (19-5-2) vs. Jacksonville (20-3-2) Fri 6:00 pm