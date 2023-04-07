Friday’s Sports

Saturday softball and Easter eggs for Lady Lions / Photo-Avi Mehta
NBA
Thursday
Spurs (21-59) 129 – Trail Blazers (33-47) 127
Thunder (39-42) 114 – Jazz (36-44) 98
Friday
Rockets (20-60) at Charlotte Hornets (26-54) at 6:00 pm
Knicks (47-33) at New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at 7:00 pm
Bulls (38-42) at Dallas Mavericks (38-42) at 7:30 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (43-21-14) 4 – Flyers (29-36-13) 1
Saturday
Golden Knights (49-22-8) at Dallas Stars (43-21-14) at 2:30 pm
MLB
Thursday
Astros (3-4) vs. Twins (4-2) Postponed
Friday
Rangers (4-2) at Chicago Cubs (2-3) at 1:20 pm
Astros (3-4) at Minneapolis Twins (4-2) at 3:10 pm
COLLEGE
Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is back at home this weekend when it hosts Texas A&M Corpus-Christi on Friday and Saturday.
LIONS’ SCHEDULE VS. SOUTHEASTERN Date Time Coverage
Friday, April 7, 5:00 pm ESPN+ Live Stats
Friday, April 7, 7:00 pm ESPN+ Live Stats
Saturday, April 8, Noon ESPN+ Live Stats
EASTER EGG HUNT
After Saturday’s game, the Lions are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on the soccer field for all kids in attendance.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Alba-Golden 4 – Detroit 3
Canton 19 – Kaufman 0
Cooper 2 – Campbell 0 Forfeit
Farmersville 6 – Community 0
Mineola 10 – Chapel Hill MP 7
Mt Pleasant 14 – Marshall 4
Rivercrest 5 – Fruitvale 0
No. 4 Rockwall 4 – Royse City 0
Sulphur Springs 10 – Pittsburg 0
Tyler Legacy 5 – Rockwall-Heath 4
Whitewright 10 – Honey Grove 8
Winnsboro 19 – Winona 0
BASEBALL
Thursday
DeKalb 5 – Idabel 4
Miller Grove 21 – Yantis 0
North Lamar 14 – Sulphur Springs 0
No. 1 Rockwall 5 – North Forney 2
Royse City 13 – Mesquite 0
Sam Rayburn 9 – South Houston 2