Friday’s Sports

Saturday softball and Easter eggs for Lady Lions / Photo-Avi Mehta

NBA

Thursday

Spurs (21-59) 129 – Trail Blazers (33-47) 127

Thunder (39-42) 114 – Jazz (36-44) 98

Friday

Rockets (20-60) at Charlotte Hornets (26-54) at 6:00 pm

Knicks (47-33) at New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at 7:00 pm

Bulls (38-42) at Dallas Mavericks (38-42) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (43-21-14) 4 – Flyers (29-36-13) 1

Saturday

Golden Knights (49-22-8) at Dallas Stars (43-21-14) at 2:30 pm

MLB

Thursday

Astros (3-4) vs. Twins (4-2) Postponed

Friday

Rangers (4-2) at Chicago Cubs (2-3) at 1:20 pm

Astros (3-4) at Minneapolis Twins (4-2) at 3:10 pm

COLLEGE

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is back at home this weekend when it hosts Texas A&M Corpus-Christi on Friday and Saturday.

LIONS’ SCHEDULE VS. SOUTHEASTERN Date Time Coverage

Friday, April 7, 5:00 pm ESPN+ Live Stats

Friday, April 7, 7:00 pm ESPN+ Live Stats

Saturday, April 8, Noon ESPN+ Live Stats

EASTER EGG HUNT

After Saturday’s game, the Lions are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on the soccer field for all kids in attendance.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Alba-Golden 4 – Detroit 3

Canton 19 – Kaufman 0

Cooper 2 – Campbell 0 Forfeit

Farmersville 6 – Community 0

Mineola 10 – Chapel Hill MP 7

Mt Pleasant 14 – Marshall 4

Rivercrest 5 – Fruitvale 0

No. 4 Rockwall 4 – Royse City 0

Sulphur Springs 10 – Pittsburg 0

Tyler Legacy 5 – Rockwall-Heath 4

Whitewright 10 – Honey Grove 8

Winnsboro 19 – Winona 0

BASEBALL

Thursday

DeKalb 5 – Idabel 4

Miller Grove 21 – Yantis 0

North Lamar 14 – Sulphur Springs 0

No. 1 Rockwall 5 – North Forney 2

Royse City 13 – Mesquite 0

Sam Rayburn 9 – South Houston 2