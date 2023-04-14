Friday’s Sports

East Texas Invitational this weekend at Memorial Stadium

NBA

Friday

Bulls (40-42) at Miami Heat (44-38) 6:00 pm TNT

Thunder (40-42) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (42-40) at 8:30 pm ESPN

Saturday

Nets (45-37) at Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Noon on ESPN

Hawks (41-41) at Boston Celtics (57-25) at 2:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

Stars (47-21-14) 1 – Blues (37-38-7) 0

MLB

Friday

Rangers (7-5) at Houston Astros (6-7) at 7:10 pm

NFL

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have reached a preliminary nonexclusive agreement to sell the storied NFL franchise. It will be to a group led by Josh Harris, who also co-owns teams in the NBA and NHL. The price tag is a record $6.05 billion, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

COLLEGE

TAMUC

They altered the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team’s trip to the No. 11/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks next Tuesday after a mutual agreement between the two programs. The two teams will play a single game at 4:00 pm in Fayetteville. They had initially scheduled a doubleheader.

The Lions track and field teams host the East Texas Invitational this weekend at Memorial Stadium as the Lions end the season with three of the final four meets coming at home.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs’ Crimson Bryant is three strikeouts away from 1,000 in her career and will look to reach that milestone tonight vs. Pleasant Grove at home. JV starts the evening at 4:30, with varsity at 6:00.

Sulphur Bluff and Saltillo will be squaring off in a doubleheader at 3:30 pm at the Bluff to decide the District 17-1A title. The winner receives a first-round bye into the playoffs, and the loser faces Bloomburg in the opening round.

North Hopkins hosts Celeste as they battle for a playoff berth in District 16-2A behind Cooper and Cumby. The first pitch is 4:30 pm.

Mount Pleasant will duel with Whitehouse tonight at 6:00 to secure a playoff spot. Whitehouse, Longview, and Hallsville are all battling for the top spot in District 15-5A.

Alba-Golden vs. Fruitvale at 6:00 pm

Arp vs. Jefferson at 5:30 pm

Atlanta vs. New Boston at 5:00 pm

No. 24 Canton vs. Red Oak at 7:00 pm

Celeste vs. North Hopkins at 4:30 pm

Chapel Hill TY vs. Lindale at 5:30 pm

Cooper vs. Rivercrest at 6:00 pm

DeKalb vs. Queen City at 5:00 pm

Detroit vs. Como-Pickton at 6:00 pm

Dodd City vs. Sam Rayburn at 6:30 pm

Gilmer vs. Kilgore at 6:00 pm

Greenville vs. Sherman at 6:45 pm

Hallsville vs. Longview at 6:00 pm

Harts Bluff vs. Bowie at 6:00 pm

Hawkins vs. Big Sandy at 5:30 pm

Henderson vs. Carthage at 6:00 pm

Hooks vs. Redwater at 5:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. New Diana at 6:30 pm

Jacksonville vs. Palestine at 7:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau vs. North Lamar at 6:00 pm

Linden-Kildare vs. Harleton at 6:00 pm

Lone Oak vs. Grand Saline at 6:00 pm

Maud vs. McLeod at 6:00 pm

Mineola vs. Harmony at 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Chapel Hill at 6:00 pm

Ore City vs. Overton at 4:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Sulphur Springs at 6:00 pm

Pine Tree vs. Tyler Lions at 6:00 pm

Pittsburg vs. Paris at 6:00 pm

Quitman vs. Winona at 7:00 pm

No. 23 Rains vs. Prairiland at 6:00 pm

Sabine vs. Gladewater at 6:00 pm

Saltillo vs. Sulphur Bluff at 3:30 pm

Spring Hill vs. Center at 6:00 pm

Texas High vs. Marshall at 5:30 pm

Trenton vs. Savoy at 4:30 pm

Tyler Legacy vs. Royse City at 7:00 pm

Union Hill vs. Union Grove at 5:30 pm

Waskom vs. Troup at 5:30 pm

No. 10 West Rusk vs. Tatum at 5:30 pm

White Oak vs. Daingerfield at 6:00 pm

No. 22 Whitehouse vs. Mt Pleasant at 6:00 pm

Bi-District starts April 29