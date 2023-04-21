Friday’s Sports

Lions are at Baylor this weekend. Photo – Aiden Pelphrey
NBA
Thursday
76ers (54-28) 102 – Nets (45-37) 97
Warriors (44-38) 114 – Kings (48-34) 97
Suns (45-37) 129 – Clippers (44-23) 124
Friday
Celtics (57-25) at Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at 6:00 pm ESPN
Cavaliers (51-31) at New York Knicks (47-35) at 7:30 pm ABC
Nuggets (53-29) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (42-40) at 8:30 pm ESPN
NHL
Friday
Stars (47-21-14) at Saint Paul Wild (46-25-11) at 8:30 pm TBS
MLB
Saturday
Athletics (3-16) at Arlington Rangers (12-6) at 6:05 pm
Astros (9-10) at Atlanta Braves (14-5) at 6:20 pm
COLLEGE
Thursday
No 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas Postponed
Friday
No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas at 4:40 pm LHN
Texas Tech vs. Kansas at 5:00 pm BIG 12|ESPN+
No. 22 Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss at 5:00 pm SECN+
No. l2 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Kentucky at 5:30 pm SECN+
North Texas vs. Missouri at 6:00 pm SECN+
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 19 Baylor at 6:30 pm BIG 12|ESPN+
A&M-Commerce vs. UIW at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm ESPN+
Saturday
A&M-Commerce vs. UIW at Noon ESPN+
Entering the home stretch of the regular season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is back in Commerce this weekend as it hosts UIW for three critical matchups in the Southland Conference standings.
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
SOFTBALL
Alba-Golden at Sulphur Bluff at 5:00 pm
Bland at North Hopkins at 4:30 pm
Carlisle at Union Grove at 5:30 pm
Chapel Hill MP at Winona at 6:00 pm
Commerce at Edgewood at 6:00 pm
Detroit at Rivercrest at 7:30 pm
Gilmer at Center at 6:00 pm
Greenville at Princeton at 6:45 pm
Hallsville at Whitehouse at 6:00 pm
Harleton at McLeod at 6:00 pm
No. 15 Heritage at Sulphur Springs at 6:00 pm
Horn at Royse City at 7:00 pm
Linden-Kildare at Bowie at 6:00 pm
Lufkin at Nacogdoches at 5:30 pm
Mt Verno at Harmony at 6:00 pm
North Lamar at Pleasant Grove at 8:00 pm
Ore City at Hawkins at 5:30 pm
Pine Tree at Longview at 6:00 pm
Prairiland at Chisum at 6:00 pm
Queen City at Hooks at 5:00 pm
Quitman at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm
No. 18 Rains at Lone Oak at 6:00 pm
Spring Hill at Henderson at 6:00 pm
Texas High at Mt Pleasant at 6:00 pm
Tyler Legacy at No. 4 Rockwall at 7:00 pm
Tyler Lions at Marshall at 5:30 pm
Union Hill at Overton at 4:00 pm
Van at Grand Saline at 6:00 pm
Wolfe City at Cooper at 5:00 pm