Friday’s Sports

Lions are at Baylor this weekend. Photo – Aiden Pelphrey

NBA

Thursday

76ers (54-28) 102 – Nets (45-37) 97

Warriors (44-38) 114 – Kings (48-34) 97

Suns (45-37) 129 – Clippers (44-23) 124

Friday

Celtics (57-25) at Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at 6:00 pm ESPN

Cavaliers (51-31) at New York Knicks (47-35) at 7:30 pm ABC

Nuggets (53-29) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (42-40) at 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Friday

Stars (47-21-14) at Saint Paul Wild (46-25-11) at 8:30 pm TBS

MLB

Saturday

Athletics (3-16) at Arlington Rangers (12-6) at 6:05 pm

Astros (9-10) at Atlanta Braves (14-5) at 6:20 pm

COLLEGE

Thursday

No 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas Postponed

Friday

No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas at 4:40 pm LHN

Texas Tech vs. Kansas at 5:00 pm BIG 12|ESPN+

No. 22 Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss at 5:00 pm SECN+

No. l2 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Kentucky at 5:30 pm SECN+

North Texas vs. Missouri at 6:00 pm SECN+

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 19 Baylor at 6:30 pm BIG 12|ESPN+

A&M-Commerce vs. UIW at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm ESPN+

Saturday

A&M-Commerce vs. UIW at Noon ESPN+

Entering the home stretch of the regular season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is back in Commerce this weekend as it hosts UIW for three critical matchups in the Southland Conference standings.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are the 2023 4A Region 2 Champions! These guys have worked so hard all year to get where they are, and they expect more to come. They went into today up 14 strokes and ended up winning by 41! These remarkable young men are ready to show up at STATE!

Achievements:

All-Region Team

Senior Caleb Kesting (3rd place)

Freshman Nick Burney (T-8th place)

Freshman Gage Gideon (10th place)

State Tournament Details:

May 22-23 at Legends GC in Kingsland, TX

Friday

SOFTBALL

Alba-Golden at Sulphur Bluff at 5:00 pm

Bland at North Hopkins at 4:30 pm

Carlisle at Union Grove at 5:30 pm

Chapel Hill MP at Winona at 6:00 pm

Commerce at Edgewood at 6:00 pm

Detroit at Rivercrest at 7:30 pm

Gilmer at Center at 6:00 pm

Greenville at Princeton at 6:45 pm

Hallsville at Whitehouse at 6:00 pm

Harleton at McLeod at 6:00 pm

No. 15 Heritage at Sulphur Springs at 6:00 pm

Horn at Royse City at 7:00 pm

Linden-Kildare at Bowie at 6:00 pm

Lufkin at Nacogdoches at 5:30 pm

Mt Verno at Harmony at 6:00 pm

North Lamar at Pleasant Grove at 8:00 pm

Ore City at Hawkins at 5:30 pm

Pine Tree at Longview at 6:00 pm

Prairiland at Chisum at 6:00 pm

Queen City at Hooks at 5:00 pm

Quitman at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

No. 18 Rains at Lone Oak at 6:00 pm

Spring Hill at Henderson at 6:00 pm

Texas High at Mt Pleasant at 6:00 pm

Tyler Legacy at No. 4 Rockwall at 7:00 pm

Tyler Lions at Marshall at 5:30 pm

Union Hill at Overton at 4:00 pm

Van at Grand Saline at 6:00 pm

Wolfe City at Cooper at 5:00 pm