Friday’s Sports

Stars (3-2)

NBA

Thursday

East Semifinals G6 (3-3)

Celtics (57-25) 95 – 76ers (54-28) 86

West Semifinals G6 Nuggets (4-2)

Nuggets (53-29) 125 – Suns (45-37) 100

Friday

East Semifinals G6 Heat (3-2)

Knicks (47-35) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 6:30 pm ESPN

West Semifinals G6 Lakers (3-2)

Warriors (44-38) at Los Angeles (43-39) at 9:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

West 2nd Round G5 Stars (3-2)

Stars (47-21-14) 5 – Kraken (46-28-8) 2

Saturday

Stars (47-21-14) at Seattle Kraken (46-28-8) at 6:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (23-14) 4 – Athletics (8-31) 0

Friday

Astros (19-18) at Chicago White Sox (13-26) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (23-14) at Oakland Athletics (8-31) at 8:40 pm

NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin the 2023 NFL season with a game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium in the traditional Thursday prime-time season opener for the defending Super Bowl champions.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Bethune-Cookman 2 – Texas Southern 0

Tulsa 3 – Houston 2

Nicholls 2 – Houston Christian 1

Grand Canyon 14 – Stephen F. Austin 3

No. 7 Texas 7 – Texas Tech 6

North Texas 3 – UAB 2

Texas State 3 – Troy 0

Nicholls 1 – Texas A&M-Corpus 0

Stephen F. Austin 7 – California Baptist 6

No. 13 Alabama 3 – No. 12 Arkansas 2

Kansas 3 – No. 8 Oklahoma State 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday, Mount Pleasant High School celebrates five athletes who signed their letters of intent Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at Willie Williams Gym. Signing was

Payton Chism: basketball, Collin College

Kelcey Morris: football and basketball, North American University

Xavier Hills, track, Umpqua Community College

Geovanni Calderon, track and cross country, Jacksonville University

Dana Memije, soccer, Texas A&M-Texarkana.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

SOFTBALL

Thursday

No. 24 Canton 9 – Farmersville 7

Como-Pickton 7 – Harleton 2

Dodd City 10 – Abbott 3 / Dodd City 18 – Abbott 1

Hawkins 3 – Frankston 2

No. 23 Melissa 10 – No. 15 Forney 6

Midway 4 – Royse City 3

No. 13 Northwest 2 – No. 6 Argyle 1

Queen City 5 – Troup 0

No. 16 Rains 6 – Grand Saline 2

Trenton 5 – Riesel 2

No. 19 Wylie 12 – No. 4 Rockwall 4

6A Region II

Midway vs. Royse City at Midlothian G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Rockwall 1 – Wylie 0 G2 Rockwall at 7:00 pm,

5A Region II

Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Wakeland at Frisco G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

Forney vs. Melissa at Wylie Thu at 7:00 pm – One Game

4A Region II

Aubrey 12 – Venus 0 at Kennedale G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs 2 – Van 0, Sulphur Springs 9 – Van 1

Canton vs. Farmersville TBA Thu

3A Region II

Rains vs. Grand Saline at Winnsboro G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-Sat Noon. G3 Monday 6:00 pm

Whitesboro vs. Prairiland at Rockwall-Heath G1 Fri 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Queen City vs. Troup at ETBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 sat 6:00 pm

2A Region II

Riesel vs. Trenton at Waxahachie G1 Thu 6:30 pat m, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Hawkins at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Shelbyville vs. Joaquin at Lufkin, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Harleton vs. Como-Pickton at Winnsboro G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Monday 6:00 pm

Beckville vs. Groveton at Nacogdoches, G1Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat. Noon

1A Region II Semifinals

Dodd City vs. Abbott

1A Region III Semifinals

Neches 11 – Saltillo 0 / One Game

BASEBALL

AREA

Thursday

Atlanta 6 – New Diana 5

Beckville 5 – Alba-Golden 1

No. 11 Bullard 3 – Vidor 2

Harleton 6 – Ore City 0

No. 3 Rockwall-Heath 12 – No. 7 Mansfield Legacy 2

Dodd City 6 – Saint Jo 0 / Dodd City 15 – Saint Jo 0

Frankston 5 – Maud 1

Kerens 4 – McLeod 1

Leverett’s Chapel 10 – Miller Grove 9

No. 9 Lovejoy 11 – Texas High 3

No. 18 Mansfield 9 – No. 1 Rockwall 1

Rains 11 – Paradise 2

No. 12 Pleasant Grove 5 – Ferris 1

Spring Hill 5 – Silsbee 2

Sulphur Bluff 5 – Neches 4 / Sulphur Bluff 6 – Neches 1

Tatum 9 – Winnsboro 4

No. 25 White Oak 3 – Mineola 2

No. 17 Whitehouse 3 – Ennis 2

6A Region II

Midway vs. North Forney at Midlothian G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

Mansfield Legacy vs. Rockwall-Heath at DBaptistU G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Rockwall vs. Mansfield at DBaptistU G1Thu 8:00 pm, Jesuit G2 Fri 7:00 pm. G3 Sat Noon

Wylie East vs. Lake Ridge

5A Region II

Longview vs. Corsicana, Corsicana G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Rockwall Sat Noon

Hallsville vs. Denison at Rockwall G1Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Ennis vs. Whitehouse

Lovejoy vs. Texas High at Lovejoy Sat Noon

4A Region II

Anna vs. Life Waxahachie at Lake Highland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Lindale vs. Community at Forney G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Pleasant Grove vs. Ferris at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30 pm One Game

Canton vs. Liberty-Eylau G1 Marshall HS 7:00 pm, G2 Winnsboro Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 2:00 pm

North Lamar vs. Brownsboro at Winnsboro Mon G3 3:45 pm 7-inning

3A Region II

Rains vs. Paradise at Carrollton G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder at Prosper G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Tatum vs. Winnsboro at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 7:00 pm. G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

New Diana vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro at Richardson G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Scurry-Rosser vs. Edgewood

Mineola vs. White Oak at Mike Carter Thu 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. West Rusk at Elysian Fields Sat 7:00 pm

2A Region II

Alvord vs. Whitewright at John Paul G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 10:00 am

Honey Grove vs. Windhorst at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Maud at Elysian Fields G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Harleton vs. Ore City at Carthage G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 ETBU Fri 6:00 pm, G3 ETBU Sat 2:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Beckville at Mike Carter G1 Thu 2:00 pm, G2-G3 Mike Carter or Tyler Legacy Sat 4:00 pm

McLeod vs. Kerens at Tyler Legacy G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:00 pm

Regional Quarterfinal

1A Region III

Miller Grove vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Rains G1-G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 5:00 pm

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff at Grand Saline G1-G2 Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Fri 4:00 pm