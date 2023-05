Friday’s Sports

Ole Miss (30-26) vs. Baylor (39-16) Friday at Noon – ESPNU

NBA

Thursday

West Finals G2 Nuggets (2-0)

Nuggets (53-29) 108 – Lakers (43-39) 103

Friday

East Finals G2 Heat (1-0)

Heat (44-38) at Boston Celtics (56-25) at 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

Thursday

East Final G1 FL (1-0)

Panthers (42-32-8) 3 – Hurricanes (52-21-9) 2

Friday

West Final G1

Stars (46-21-14) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+

MLB

Friday

Rockies (19-25) at Arlington Rangers (26-17) at 7:05 pm

Athletics (10-35) at Houston Astros (24-19) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Friday

SOFTBALL

Ole Miss (30-26) vs. Baylor (39-16) at Noon ESPNU

UMBC (26-15) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State (41-14) at 3:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

Seton Hall (42-16) vs. No. 13 Texas (42-13) at 4:00 pm LHN|ESPN+

Hofstra (29-25) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1) at 4:00 pm ESPNU

Prairie View A&M (40-15) vs. No. 10 LSU (40-15) at 6:00 pm SECN|ESPN+

Texas State (34-23) vs. Texas A&M (33-19) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Harvard (29-15) vs. No. 11 Arkansas (38-17) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

BASEBALL

Thursday

No. 5 LSU (41-12) 8 – Georgia (28-25) 5

Kansas State (33-20) 7 – TCU (31-22) 6

Mississippi State (27-24) 10 – Texas A&M (30-23) 8

Texas (36-18) 12 – No. 6 West Virginia (39-14) 2

Western Kentucky 11 – No. 17 Dallas Baptist 7

Baylor (18-35) 10 – Cal State 3

No. 25 Oklahoma State (36-15) 13 – Oklahoma (29-23) 2

Kansas (24-28) 3 – Texas Tech (35-19) 1

No. 2 Arkansas (39-13) 8 – No. 12 Vanderbilt (35-17) 2

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

No. 7 Aubrey 1 – No. 13 Sulphur Springs 0

No. 3 Bullard 8 – Robinson 0

Dodd City 6 – Blum 3

No. 9 Rains 9 – Hooks 3

Shelbyville 5 – Hawkins 3

Trenton 14 – Muenster 0

Van Alstyne 5 – Farmersville 2

No. 22 Whitesboro 2 – Queen City 1

REGION II SEMIFINALS

4A

G1 No. 22 Sulphur Springs 3 – No. 9 Aubrey 0, Princeton G2 Thu at 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Farmersville at Lovejoy G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

3A

Rains vs. Hooks at Winnsboro G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Whitesboro vs. Queen City at Paris G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

2A

Muenster vs. Trenton TBA

Collinsville vs Crawford at Weatherford, G1-G2 Thu 5:30, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Blum vs. Dodd City at Crandall Thu 6:00 pm – One Game

Slocum vs. D’Hanis at Georgetown, G1-G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

Hawkins vs. Shelbyville at Hallsville, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Groveton at Whitehouse Fri 6:00 pm – One Game

BASEBALL

Thursday

Aubrey 8 – Van Alstyne 1

Dodd City 7 – Ector 2

Harleton 6 – Frankston 1

No. 11 Gunter 1 – Rains 0

Harmony 6 – No. 25 White Oak 2

Kerens 3 – Beckville 2

Leverett’s Chapel 5 – Sulphur Bluff 4

Longview 2 – No. 10 Hallsville 1

No. 12 Pleasant Grove 12 – Lindale 3

No. 1 Rockwall 11 – Lake Ridge 6

No. 3 Rockwall-Heath 3 – No. 6 Midway 2

No. 20 Spring Hill 4 – Hudson 3

Tatum 4 – Atlanta 2

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Midway vs Rockwall-Heath TBA

Rockwall vs. Lake Ridge G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 at Jesuit Sat

5A

Hallsville vs. Longview TBA

Whitehouse vs. Lovejoy TBA

4A

Life Waxahachie vs. Celina TBA

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove TBA

Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne TBA

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro

3A

Rains vs. Gunter at Community G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:00 pm

Tatum vs. Atlanta at ETBU G1 Wed at 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 1:30 pm

White Oak vs. Harmony at Marshall, G1Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

REGION II SEMIFINALS

1A

Ector vs. Dodd City at Bonham G1-G2 Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

Frankston vs. Harleton at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Corrigan vs. Garrison TBA

Beckville vs. Kerens at Rusk, G1-G2 Thu 4:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Douglass vs. Joaquin TBA

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Sulphur Bluff at Grand Saline G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 5:00 pm